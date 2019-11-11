Politics Italian communist party talks about President Ho Chi Minh The Communist Party of Italy (PCI) has held a get-together in the southern region of Sicily to talk about late President Ho Chi Minh to mark 50 years of implementing his testament.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on November 9 sent a message of congratulations to the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019).

Politics Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) celebrated Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019) in the southern economic hub on November 9.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, New South Wales hope to boost cooperation Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong on November 8 received John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, now on a working visit to Vietnam.