The 14th National Assembly (NA)'s ninth session. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted the revised Law on the NA Organisation on the final day of its ninth sitting in Hanoi on June 19.



It also passed a number of important resolutions, including those on special financial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi, the provision of the 30-percent corporate income tax cut to enterprises, cooperatives and other organisations in 2020, the revision of policies on investment in certain eastern sections of the North-South Expressway from 2017 – 2020, and the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC).



It passed resolutions on piloting an urban administration model and some special mechanisms and policies for the central city of Da Nang, granting in-principle approval for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions between 2021 and 2030, and further enhancing the effectiveness of laws and policies on combating child abuse.



The legislators also debated the draft Vietnam Border Guard Law. With seven chapters and 34 articles, the issuance of the law is of special significance as it is expected to meet the requirements of the construction, management and safeguarding of national border and border areas in the new context.



The bill will continue to be discussed in the next NA sitting./.