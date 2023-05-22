NA approves appointment of environment minister, elects finance-budget committee chairman
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulates new Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee Le Quang Manh (L) and new Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh (R). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Dang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province, as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at its fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.
The resolution to this effect was approved with 454 out of 467 deputies participating in the voting.
Khanh, born in 1976, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee; Secretary of the Ha Giang Provincial Party Committee; and head of the Ha Giang provincial delegation of NA deputies.
The 15th NA passes a resolution approving the PM’s proposal on the appointment of Dang Quoc Khanh as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. (Photo: VNA)On the same day, the National Assembly decided that Le Quang Manh – a member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee, and head of the municipal deputy delegation to the 15th NA – holds the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee.
The decision was made by 468 out of 469 participating legislators.
Le Quang Manh is elected as member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee (Photo: VNA)Manh, born in 1974, held many positions at the Ministry of Planning and Investment from 2003 to 2018 and was appointed Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment by the Prime Minister in 2018./.