Videos China’s memorial hall highlights Uncle Ho’s simple lifestyle The Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in China’s Chongqing city has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to learn about the revolutionary activities of communist leaders such as Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai of China and, especially, President Ho Chi Minh.

Politics President welcomes United Russia Party Chairman’s visit President Vo Van Thuong has welcomed ongoing Vietnam visit by Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, saying that it affords both sides a chance to discuss orientations to Vietnam-Russia ties, including cooperation between the two Parties and States.

Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia: PM Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia during a reception in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics Party chief holds talks with Chairman of United Russia Party Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working Vietnam visit from May 21-23 under a cooperation agreement between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the URP.