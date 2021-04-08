Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh Le Van Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Infographic Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected as Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador to Russia honoured for devotion to bilateral ties Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh was honoured with Russia’s Order of Friendship on April 6 for his enormous contributions to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia seek to promote defence cooperation The Defence Ministries of Vietnam and Malaysia should consider setting up suitable dialogue mechanisms, including defence policy dialogue at the deputy minister level and joint working group on defence cooperation, thus creating a foundation for practical collaboration activities, officers have suggested.