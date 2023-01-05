Tran Hong Ha (3rd, L) and Tran Luu Quang (2nd, R) officially become new Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 tenure after the resolution receives “yes” votes from all of the 481 participating legislators. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers at its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.



Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang officially became new Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 tenure after the resolution received “yes” votes from all of the 481 participating legislators, equivalent to 96.68% of the total number of NA deputies.



The document came into force after it was approved by the legislature.



Ha, born in 1963, is an alternative member of the 11th Party Central Committee, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 14th legislature. He was appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Environment in April 2016.



Quang, born in 1967, is an alternative member of the 11th Party Central Committee, and a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th terms.



Quang has served as Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong since April 2021 and head of the delegation of the city’s 15th-tenure NA deputies. He is a deputy to the 14th and 15th legislature./.