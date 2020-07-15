Society Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village Located in Chuyen My commune, Phu Xuyen district, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.

Society Paintings on lotus leaves The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life. In order to bring the image of this special flower into daily life, Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi has turned ordinary lotus leaves into works of art with traditional cultural features.

Society Vietnam steps up cooperation with Algeria in information archiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh had a working session on July 14 with Abdelmajid Chikhi, advisor to the Algerian President and Director General of the National Archives Centre, to discuss how to intensify cooperation in archiving information between the two countries.

Society Seminar highlights Vietnam-Argentina friendship The University of Buenos Aires and the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on July 13 held an online seminar on the friendship between Vietnam and Argentina and their potential for further cooperation.