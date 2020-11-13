Vietnamese medical staff on way to South Sudan for the UN peacekeeping mission (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – All 455 lawmakers present at the 14th National Assembly’s 10th session in Hanoi on November 13 voted in favour of a resolution on Vietnam's engagement in the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Taking effect on July 1, 2021, the resolution specifies that the participation in the UN peacekeeping missions must be under the absolute and direct leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the decision of the Council for National Defence and Security, the command of the President and State management of the Government, in line with Vietnam’s Constitution and law, the UN Charter, international law and treaties to which Vietnam is a member.



Other principles include ensuring independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; being consistent with national interests, conditions and capabilities of Vietnam; respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations; and only participating in activities such as overcoming war consequences and maintaining peace after conflicts, for humanitarian purposes on the basis of the request of the UN.

The Ministry of National Defence must work closely with the Ministry of Public Security, other ministries and agencies to devise long- and mid-term plans to build Vietnam’s forces joining the UN peacekeeping operations to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

They are also assigned to recruit and train forces for the missions in terms of expertise, politics, law and foreign languages, as well as submit annual plans to send alternative forces to the missions to the Council for National Defence and Security./.