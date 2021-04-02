NA approves resolution on relieving Nguyen Phu Trong from State Presidency
A resolution on relieving Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President for the 2016 – 2021 tenure was approved by the National Assembly (NA) on April 2 afternoon.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) and other leaders cast ballots to vote on the resolution on April 2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A resolution on relieving Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President for the 2016 – 2021 tenure was approved by the National Assembly (NA) on April 2 afternoon.
The resolution won over the support, via secret ballots, from 438 of out 440 deputies present at the plenary sitting, accounting for 91.25 percent of the total number of legislators. It will come into force as soon as a new State President is elected.
On behalf of the NA, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presented flowers to Nguyen Phu Trong.
Hue said for more than two years, the Party General Secretary has concurrently held the position of State President. Despite heavy duties, with a high sense of responsibility towards the Party and people, Trong has exerted all-out efforts to excellently fulfill the duties of the State President.
Hue offered thanks and wished the Party General Secretary good health so as to join the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party Central Committee to lead the Party, State, and people on the path to fast and sustainable development.
During the afternoon sitting, the NA Standing Committee also presented a nomination list for the election of the State Presidency, which was later discussed in groups by the deputies.
Nguyen Phu Trong, born on April 14, 1944, is General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures; Politburo member from the 8th to 13th tenures; member of the Politburo’s Standing Board from August 1999 to April 2001; and member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th (from January 1994), 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures.
He has served as State President since October 2018. He was Chairman of the 11th and 12th-tenure National Assembly. He is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control, and deputy to the National Assembly in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures./.