Politics NA conducts procedures to relieve Prime Minister, State President The 14th National Assembly is to carry procedures to relieve the State President and the Prime Minister on April 2 as part of its 11th session.

Politics Infographic Breakthoughs in public administrative reform Vietnam made numerous breakthoughs in public administrative reform during the period from the beginning of the 14th government tenure to November 2020.

Politics Working group sketches out next plans for Vietnam’s engagement in UNSC The inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened a meeting on April 1 to review the country’s activities in the first quarter of 2021 and sketch out orientations for the coming time, especially when Vietnam takes over the presidency of the council for the second time in April.

Politics Friendship parliamentarian group helps promote Vietnam-Russia ties Along with the external activities of the Party and State, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group during the 2016-2021 tenure has contributed to the sound relations between the two nations, heard a conference to review the group’s tenure held in Hanoi on April 1.