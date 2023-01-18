At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly's third extraordinary meeting took place in Hanoi on January 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



At the meeting, the legislature listened to a proposal by the NA Standing Committee on relieving Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the position as President of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure and allowing him to cease performing duties as deputy to the 15th legislature.



Born on July 20, 1954 into a family with revolutionary traditions, Phuc is a key leader of the Party and State. He received fundamental training, grew up from the grassroots, and was assigned by the Party Central Committee and Politburo of different tenures to many important leading positions of the Party and the State.



As the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure, Phuc made great efforts in leading, directing, and managing the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic which reaped important results.



However, he bears the political responsibility of the head in letting many officials, including two Deputy Prime Ministers; three ministers commit wrongdoings and mistakes, causing very serious consequences. The two Deputy Prime Ministers have applied to cease holding their positions, while two ministers and many other officials have been criminally handled.



Fully aware of his responsibility before the Party and people, Phuc has submitted his application to the NA, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee asking to cease holding the positions of President of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, cease performing duties of a deputy to the 15th NA, stop working, and retire.

After listening to Phuc's speech, NA deputies discussed in group the NA Standing Committee's proposal, cast secret ballots and approved the resolution on relieving Nguyen Xuan Phuc from his post as President of Vietnam for the 2021-2026 tenure and allowing him to cease performing duties as deputy to the 15th legislature./.