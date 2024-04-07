NA Chairman arrives in Beijing for official visit
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on April 7 afternoon, beginning a six-day official visit to China.
VNA
