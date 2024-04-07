Videos Forest coverage reaches over 14.8 million hectares in 2023 Last year, Vietnam reported more than 14.8 million hectares of forest area, of which over 10 million hectares were natural forests and 4.7 million hectares planted ones.

Videos Car imports see strong recovery in March Import turnover of completely built-up (CBU) cars in March increased by 55.4% in volume, and 41.4% in value compared to the previous month.

Videos Painting competition held to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory A national painting competition with the theme “Salute to the Dien Bien soldiers” has been launched for children and young people to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.