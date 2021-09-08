NA Chairman arrives in Brussels, beginning working visit to EP, Belgium
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA arrived in Brussels on September 8 morning (local time), beginning their two-day working visit to the European Parliament (EP) and Belgium.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was welcomed at Melsbroek airport. (Photo: VNA)
The visit, made at the invitation of EP President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, followed Hue’s attendance at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.
The delegation included member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha; and Chairman of the NA's Budget and Finance Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong.
The top legislator has also been accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Vietnam’s Delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao, among others.
The delegation was welcomed at Melsbroek airport by Andries Gryffroy, First Vice President of the Belgian Senate, Chairman of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance and other officials.
The visit aims to implement the 13th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and strengthen Vietnam-European Union and Vietnam-Belgium relations.
It is also expected to promote international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and Vietnam’s vaccine diplomacy, and demonstrate Vietnam’s efforts to join hands with other nations and business communities in maintaining global supply and production chains and seeking solutions to boost sustainable economic recovery in the post-pandemic period./.