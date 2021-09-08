Politics Top legislator’s tour to Europe, Belgium create new momentum for bilateral ties: diplomat NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Europe and Belgium on September 8-9 will create a new impetus to push bilateral relations to a new height, especially in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering high-level delegation exchanges, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of Vietnam’s delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister meets new Philippine defence attaché Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for the new Defence Attaché of the Philippines, Col. Ulysses S. Mancao, on September 7.

Politics NA Chairman delivers remarks on COVID-19, climate change at 5WCSP Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on September 7 made his contribution to several panel discussions on responding to the COVID-19 and climate change at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) underway in Vienna, Austria.

Politics NA Chairman busy with meetings on WCSP5 sidelines National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held meetings with Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing; President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico; President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr; and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla on the occasion of his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria.