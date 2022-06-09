National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the end of the Q&A session on June 9. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the Government, administrations at all levels and sectors to synchronously deploy solutions in order to perform better and create positive and clear changes in issues questioned by legislators during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the 15th legislature's third sitting.



Speaking at the end of the Q&A session on June 9, Hue affirmed that the session took place in a democratic and frank atmosphere, attracting attention from people and voters nationwide.



During the event, three ministers and the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam answered questions raised by lawmakers and Deputy Prime Ministers and other ministers cleared up related issues.



According to the top legislator, as many as 266 NA deputies registered to join questioning, with 131 of them exercised the right to question.

NA deputies raised questions for Cabinet members specialising in agriculture, finance - banking, and transport, with concise, specific and clear contents, closely following aspirations of voters and people.



The Permanent Deputy PM, Deputy PMs and all the ministers who answered questions at the session firmly understand the current situation of the industries and fields they are in charge of, Hue said.



They answered frankly and did not avoid difficult and complicated issues that have existed and answered in previous sessions, helping clarify more issues of concern to NA deputies, he added.



The results of the session showed the diligence, seriousness and high responsibility of the Government, the PM, the Deputy PMs, and ministers and heads of sectors, Hue stressed.



Based on the results of the session, the NA Standing Committee will direct relevant agencies to study and prepare a resolution on the questioning and answering questions to submit to the NA for consideration and approval at the end of the third session as a basis for the implementation and supervision.



The NA Standing Committee, on the basis of its functions and duties, will continue to organise Q&A sessions at meetings of the NA Standing Committee.



Agencies of the NA, on the basis of the resolution on questioning, will organise to supervise the implementation of contents questioned, and actively hold explanation sessions on emerging issues in areas they are in charge of, the NA Chairman added./.

