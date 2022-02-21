NA Chairman asks People’s Councils to improve operational effectiveness
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has urged for greater efforts to further reform and improve the operational effectiveness of People’s Councils.
Hue made the suggestion at a meeting held on February 21 to review the performances of all-level People’s Councils in the North of Vietnam in 2021 and discussed plans for 2022.
The plan on further reforming and improving the operational effectiveness of People’s Councils must be constantly reviewed and perfected in order to ensure the full observation of the Constitution and regulations; better conduct the appointment of key personnel; supervise the implementation of resolutions issued by provincial People’s Councils and the performance of permanent members of the People’s Councils, People’s Committees, People’s Courts, and People’s Procuracies at the same level; and agencies of the People's Councils.
The People’s Councils were tasked to promptly implement and supervise the implementation of the State’s policies as well as the NA and Government’s resolutions on socio-economic development, finance and State budget, public investment disbursement, and national target programmes, particularly those on fighting COVID-19 and promoting socio-economic recovery from 2022 – 2023.
Hue emphasised the need to continue accelerating the use of information technology in each People’s Councils, for examples, increasing paperless meetings, virtual voting and image-based supervision.
He also called on the People’s Councils to enhance exchange and experience sharing with each other and with the Council for Ethnic Affairs and other committees of the NA./.