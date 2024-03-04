Business Growth engines rev up, fuelling recovery hopes With noteworthy signs of recovery in the first two months of this year, the national economy is expected to bounce back quickly this year.

State budget collection reaches 24.3% of 2024 projection in two months The total State budget revenue in the first two months of 2024 reached over 361.67 trillion VND (nearly 14.67 billion USD), equivalent to 24.3% of the projection for the whole year, and 112.9% compared to the figure recorded in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on March 1.

Infographic Vietnam's FDI inflow surges 38.6% in two months Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 4.29 billion USD as of February 20, up by 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The disbursement of FDI capital is projected at some 2.8 billion USD, reflecting a 9.8% increase against the same period last year.

Vietnamese coffee promoted in Algeria The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria on March 2 coordinated with the Bab Ezzouar Commercial Centre in Algiers to organise an event to promote Vietnamese coffee products.