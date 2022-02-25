Health Vietnam records over 78,700 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 25 Vietnam recorded 78,795 new infections of COVID-19, including 21 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 25, up 9,655 cases from the previous day, according the Ministry of Health.

Health Medlatec becomes first Vietnamese unit winning US testing accreditation The analysis centre of Medlatec General Hospital has received CAP (College of American Pathologists) Laboratory Accreditation, becoming the first in Vietnam to win the US standard on testing.

Health Real heroes on the frontline amid the battle against COVID-19 The sacrifices of Vietnamese medical workers and frontline forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have left a good image in the mind of the people and have been highly valued by international friends.

Health Truong Sa fisherman suffering respiratory failure brought to mainland for treatment The Military Hospital 175 on February 24 brought a patient with respiratory failure from Truong Sa island district in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for treatment, using a helicopter.