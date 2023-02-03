Politics Russian experts highlight CPV's role Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city Vyacheslav Kalganov has stated that the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is now more significant than ever.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam gains glorious revolutionary victories under Party leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was born in February 1930 with the mission of leading the country. Under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has gained a number of glorious revolutionary victories.

Politics Communist Party leads Vietnam to new achievements Amid global fluctuations and uncertainties, Vietnam has posted new achievements in terms of socio-economy, national defence and security, external affairs, and international integration thanks to the sound leadership of the Communist Party over the years.