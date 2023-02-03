NA Chairman attends ceremony marking 60 years since Uncle Ho's visit to Vinh Phuc
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 3 attended a ceremony in Vinh Yen city to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the northern province of Vinh Phuc (March 2, 1963).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Phuc (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 3 attended a ceremony in Vinh Yen city to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the northern province of Vinh Phuc (March 2, 1963).
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council Hoang Thi Thuy Lan said that during his visit to the province on March 2, 1963, President Ho Chi Minh asked for efforts to turn Vinh Phuc into one of the richest and most prosperous provinces in the northern region.
Over the past six decades, Vinh Phuc has developed from an agriculture-based to an industrial province – an automobile and motorbike manufacturing centre of the country, and a locality leading in the cause of industrialisation and modernisation.
In the 1997-2022 period, the province's average annual economic growth rate hit 13.27%. Last year, its per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) was estimated to reach 5,500 USD, ranking 5th in the Red River Delta region, and 9th in the nation.
Congratulating Vinh Phuc on its achievements, NA Chairman Hue asked the province to make efforts to better the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, develop effective models and methods in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle as well as his teachings during his visits to the province.
Nine Party organisations honoured for outstanding achievements in 60 years of implementing Uncle Ho's teachings. (Photo: VNA)He expressed his hope that Vinh Phuc will continue accelerating industrialisation and modernisation, mobilising and effectively using all resources to make the most of potential and advantages of the province as the northwest gateway of Hanoi capital.
The province also needs to attach importance to economic development in association with socio-cultural development, and strive to improve the material and spiritual lives of local people.
At the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh launched an emulation drive in the whole province./.