Politics Chief Justice of Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 12.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities forge cooperation Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha has expressed her hope that Ninh Binh and the Lao capital city of Vientiane will step up cooperation and mutual support.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 12.

Politics Vietnam to engage in UN peacekeeping operations more extensively: official Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis in Hanoi on August 12, saying that Vietnam will take part in UN peacekeeping operations more extensively in the time ahead.