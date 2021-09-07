NA Chairman attends opening of WCSP5
A Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in the capital city of Austria, Vienna, on September 7.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Vienna (VNA) - A Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in the capital city of Austria, Vienna, on September 7.
Delegates at the event observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to over 4 million people who died of COVID-19 in the past two years.
In his speech, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said that COVID-19 proves that global challenges can only be resolved by global efforts; and vaccine production and development is the hope for mankind to surmount the pandemic.
A plenary session was held under the chair of the IPU President and Secretary-General after the opening, which focused on prioritised fields for sustainable development.
Speaking at the session, NA Chairman Hue underlined that to achieve sustainable development, due attention should be paid to protecting lives and health of the people, and the environment, rather than just focusing on economic growth at any costs.
He added that Vietnam is determined not to trade the environment and people’s health for high economic growth in its national development strategy and plan, and always works towards the target of sustainable development in harmony with nature.
Vietnam hopes to cooperate with other nations and international organisations in ensuring people’s lives, environmental protection and economic development, the top Vietnamese legislator affirmed./.