National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

He pointed to factors that would help enhance the economic-trade-investment links such as the reciprocity of the two economies, common perceptions, mutual support in many cooperation mechanisms, and the two sides’ membership of various multilateral cooperation mechanisms like those between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Forum (RCEP).There are full legal frameworks and favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Chinese businesses to set up connectivity and cooperation, and together become crucial links of regional and global supply chains, he said.The top legislator suggested Vietnam and China step up collaboration between their legislatures, governments and localities to share experience in relevant policy and law making; and intensify economic connectivity in the “win-win” spirit, especially concretising the results of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's China visit and the recent visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.Vietnam welcomes investors from China, and Shanghai in particular, in such areas as science-technology, research and development, green economy, digital economy, digital transformation, green finance, airport and seaport infrastructure, expressways, high-speed railway, urban railways, electronic component, electric car, artificial intelligence, and high-tech agriculture, which are of the Chinese side’s strength and Vietnam’s demand and potentialHe called on Chinese investors to boost the transfer of technology and help Vietnamese firms raise their production capacity, and especially small-and medium-sized enterprises further penetrate into the global value chain.Hue suggested the enhancement of cooperation mechanisms between governments (G2G), associations, and businesses (B2B) of the two sides to utilise their strengths in the new context.He used the occasion to appeal to China’s relevant agencies to further facilitate bilateral cooperation activities, and accelerate market opening for Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, and processed food, and improve customs clearance efficiency to minimise congestion at border gates.The Vietnamese NA will build a transparent, fair and comprehensive legal framework, creating optimal conditions for foreign investors in general and Chinese businesses in particular to operate in Vietnam, he pledged.Chen Jing, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee, noted that Shanghai welcomes more and more Vietnamese enterprises, investors, people and students to the city, thus forging the bilateral friendship.