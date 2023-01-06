Politics Prime Minister hosts outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth in Hanoi on January 6.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command pays pre-Tet visit to Soc Trang A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 to offer greetings to officials and people of the province on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics Lawmakers approve appointment of two Deputy PMs The National Assembly passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers at its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.