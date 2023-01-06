NA Chairman attends public security guard force sports festival
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 6 attended the opening ceremony of the 34th traditional sports festival of the People's Public Security Guard Force organised by the Ministry of Public Security’s Guard High Command.
The opening ceremony also saw the participation of Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
This year’s sports festival attracted more than 1,000 officers and soldiers of the High Command competing in 21 categories of seven sports, including shooting, martial arts, badminton, volleyball and table tennis.
Commander Maj. Gen. Tran Hai Quan said that over the past years, the Party Committee and leaders of the Guard High Command have paid attention to educating and training officers and soldiers to ensure they have firm political courage and good health, wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people and are ready to receive and successfully fulfil all assigned tasks./.