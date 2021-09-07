On the morning of September 7, the opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) took place with the participation of around 100 delegations, which are members and observers of the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU). The Vietnamese delegation was headed by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Addressing the plenary session, which was held right after the opening ceremony, the Vietnamese top legislator reaffirmed Vietnam’s viewpoint on sustainable development. Accordingly, due regard should be paid on people’s health and environmental protection rather than economic growth at any cost.



Vietnam always puts people at the center of its policies, Hue said, adding that the country wished to cooperate with nations and international organizations in its efforts to protect people’s health and environment alongside with economic development.



The Vietnamese Assembly has closely monitored the implementation of legal documents relating to green growth and digital economy as well as natural resources and environment protection, he noted.



The same day, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Japan’s House of Councillors Santo Akiko.



At the meeting, the two sides noted with pleasure the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in such areas as diplomacy, economy, trade and investment.



They shared the view that exchanges through the parliamentary channel have been enhanced, contributing to intensifying political trust, people-to-people exchanges and coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums.



The two leaders affirmed Vietnam and Japan will continue to support each other in pandemic containment and post-pandemic recovery, boost collaboration between legislative agencies and carry forward the rol