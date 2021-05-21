Politics Vietnam offers medical supplies to Cambodia amid COVID-19 Vietnam has offered medical supplies, including 800 ventilators, 2 million medical masks and 300,000 N95 surgical masks to Cambodia to support the neighbouring country in COVID-19 fight.

Politics NA Chairman receives more congratulations from foreign parliamentary leaders Foreign parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

World Experts clarify Party’s role in Vietnam’s development Scholars and experts from Russia, France, Japan and Vietnam attended a roundtable held on May 20 to discuss the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in national construction as well as the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress.

Politics Vietnam, Russia forge cooperation in political education in military The General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces will enhance cooperation in such priority areas such as political and ideological education.