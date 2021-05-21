NA Chairman calls on voters to wisely elect people's representatives
Banners and posters disseminating the general elections (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has called on voters nationwide to actively go to the polls to elect the most deserving deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Voters should be well aware of their role and right to mastery, he told the media in an interview ahead of the general elections, set to take place on May 23.
The selection by voters is the factor that decides the quality and efficiency of elected bodies, contributing to building the legal framework, improving the investment and business environment and promoting socio-economic development as well as to ensuring national defence-security, social welfare and the right to mastery of the people, he said.
More than 69 million voters will go to 84,767 polling stations across the country to elect deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on the day.
Given the COVID-19 spread, Hue, who is also head of the National Election Council (NEC), urged voters to observe pandemic prevention and control regulations on the election day.
Regarding preparations for the important political event, the top legislator said the NA and its Standing Committee, the Government, the NEC, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), People’s Councils, People’s Committees and Election Committees, and the entire political system have given the top priority to the work, especially after the 13th National Party Congress in January.
Notably, personnel preparations have been carried out in line with regulations, ensuring democracy, in order to choose appropriate candidates who have capacity and qualifications to undertake assigned tasks, he added.
Hue also highlighted efforts made in organising meetings between candidates and voters, information and communications work, and ensuring order, safety and security.
The NA Standing Committee and the NEC have sent groups to supervise preparations in localities, asking them to draw up election scenarios in case of natural disasters and pandemic outbreaks, according to the chief legislator.
Hue said he highly values the quick, thorough and effective preparations by localities, which will greatly contribute to the success of the event.
Asked about response to COVID-19, Hue said the NA Standing Committee, the NEC, the Government and the VFF Central Committee have issued documents instructing localities to set forth scenarios for pandemic outbreak and natural disasters during the preparations as well as the election day.
Competent forces are working round the clock to trace contact, seal off and stamp out epidemic clusters, and carry out COVID-19 vaccination, the NA Chairman went on.
Early voting has been held in certain localities like Quang Nam and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, with voter turnout reaching 100 percent, and pandemic prevention and control as well as security and safety ensured.
NA Chairman Hue also added that full-time deputies in the NA, who will account for at least 40 percent of the total deputies under the 2020 Law on Organisation of the NA, will play the core role in law building, supreme supervision and decision making regarding the country's important issues, helping reforming and enhancing the professionalism of the legislature in the time ahead./.
