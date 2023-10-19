National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The leader highlighted the core role of the force during the resistance wars against the French colonists and the US imperialists, notably in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign that led to a victory that “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking” in 1954, and the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory, forcing the US to sign the Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam.Hue also lauded the ADAF’s contributions to search and rescue operations, helping people overcome consequences of natural disasters and diseases, and poverty reduction.Analysing the current domestic and international situation, he asked the force to carry forward traditions and the great national unity bloc, and continue to well implement relevant resolutions adopted by the Party and the Central Military Commission.The NA Chairman laid emphasis on personnel training, and the need to optimise new technologies, and keep a close watch on the situation, saying the ADAF should further fulfill its role as an adviser to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.The ADAF was also asked to pay more attention to Party and political system building, step up the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, and enhance defence diplomacy.The leader noted his belief that ADAF will outstandingly fulfill its assigned tasks, making itself a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern force.On this occasion, Hue presented gifts to families of martyrs and female officers and soldiers of the ADAF./.