Politics Vietnamese, Malaysian senior officials convene strategic dialogue The second Vietnam-Malaysia Senior Officials’ Strategic Dialogue took place virtually on April 28 under the chair of Assistant to the Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and Deputy Secretary General at the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amran Bin Mohamed Zin.

Politics Infographic Vietnam News Agency tops ICT Index for 4th straight year The Vietnam News Agency has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application among ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government that do not provide public services, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 4th consecutive year.

Politics Remembering Truong Sa when April comes When April comes, Truong Sa seems to get closer to the mainland. The feeling comes to Vietnamese people not only because the Truong Sa Liberation Anniversary falls in April, but also because working delegations start visiting the archipelago during the month, bringing the love, trust, and pride of people nationwide for soldiers on duty day and night to safeguard the nation’s sacred sovereignty.

Politics Vietnam chairs UNSC debate on protection of objects indispensable to civilian population's survival Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, as Chair of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for April, presided over an in-person and online ministerial open debate of the council on the theme “Protection of Objects Indispensable to the Survival of the Civilian Population” on April 27.