Politics Party leader’s book on Vietnam’s path to socialism draws large attention The recently-released book, titled “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam”, by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has drawn large attention from Party officials, members and people nationwide.

Politics Hanoi seeks stronger cooperation with Singapore Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung on February 10 suggested Singapore build a Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the capital city.

Politics Algeria hopes for stronger economic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Algeria hopes to further bolster its economic partnership with Vietnam to match the sound political ties between the two countries, according to Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid.

Politics UNDP, UNFPA pledge to help Vietnam in post-pandemic recovery Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang on February 10 held separate talks with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara.