NA Chairman congratulates Iranian parliamentary leader on National Day
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the occasion of the National Day of Iran (February 11, 1979-2022).
Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the occasion of the National Day of Iran (February 11, 1979-2022).
In the letter, the NA leader wished the Iranian State and people further development and prosperity.
He also expressed his hope that the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Iran in general and between the Vietnamese NA and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran in particular will continue to be strengthened and developed for the benefit of the two countries’ people and for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world./.