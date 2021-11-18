NA Chairman congratulates Latvia on 103rd Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has cabled a congratulatory message to his Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of Latvia’s Independence Day (November 18, 1918 – 2021).
In the message, Hue expressed his delight to see the long-standing friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two countries and their legislatures growing well.
He hoped with Murniece’s support, the bilateral ties between Vietnam and Latvia as well as the two parliaments will thrive further./.
