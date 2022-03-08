NA Chairman congratulates women’s football team on Int’l Women’s Day
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosts a reception for the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and the 13th National Women Congress on March 8. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated the national women’s football team on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and the 13th National Women Congress which will begin on March 9.
During a reception hosted for the team on March 8, Hue highlighted Vietnamese women’s extraordinary values and great contributions they have made to the country.
Hidden behind the image of the gentle and charming women are such outstanding strength, strong willpower, beautiful soul and intelligence that remain the national pride, he said.
“The national women’s football team is not only the pride of the sport cause and football in Vietnam but also Southeast Asia,” he said, adding that the players have taken the good traditional values of Vietnamese women to a new height in the era of international integration.
How they surmounted such inconceivable difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to earn a berth at the Women’s World Cup is a perfect example of the journey to break gender stereotypes, he said, adding that the girls writing a new chapter for Vietnam’s football history has become a source of inspiration for the nation.
He also took the occasion to honour Coach Mai Duc Chung for persistently developing and guiding the female players for years after years, making his way into the heart of Vietnamese football fans.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts and flowers to the female players. (Photo: VNA)Hue moved on to emphasise the importance of discovering and training Vietnamese young talents both at home and overseas, saying developing sport skills must be viewed as equally important as other skills in math, arts, literature or languages so no talents will be wasted.
There should be exclusive mechanisms and policies for the development of training centres for young football talents and the improvement of training for female footballers, the top legislator said, noting that oversea training trips and international friendly matches must also be increased to help them gain more experiences and sharpen their skills./.