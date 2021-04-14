NA Chairman examines election preparations in Quang Ninh
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 14 examined preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue inspects election preparations at the first constituency of the 2B street, Hong Hai ward, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 14 examined preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
Talking to local voters, Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), highlighted the important role of them in selecting NA deputies and People’s Councils members and asked them to make wise choices.
He and a delegation of the NA Standing Committee and the NEC also held an online working session with election committees at provincial and district levels.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)As heard at the event, Quang Ninh will hold the third political consultative conference at provincial level on April 16, and those at district and commune levels before April 18.
To date, the lists of constituents have been publicly posted in 177 communes, wards and towns as well as in 1,438 constituencies for voters to check.
After hearing reports at the function, the NA Chairman commended Quang Ninh’s preparations of the elections. He underscored that the elections must be held in line with regulations and bring into full play the people's right to mastery, with publicity, transparency, and absolute safety ensured in all circumstances for people to exercise their citizens’ rights.
He suggested Quang Ninh continue to review and update the lists of constituents in accordance with the law to ensure citizens’ rights according to the Constitution.
Hue expressed his belief that the province will successfully host the elections./.