NA Chairman examines elections in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue inspects the election work in Polling Station 4 in Suoi Hoa ward, Bac Ninh city, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 23 inspected the election work in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang that are hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Bac Ninh, the top legislator lauded the locality for its serious and scientific preparations to ensure safety for the elections, saying thanks to different election time frames, there were no crowds of voters at polling stations.
Given the pandemic spread, the province held early voting at 14 polling stations on May 22, with the turnout rate reaching 100 percent. As of 3 p.m on the election day (May 23), the turnout rate reached 85 percent, even 100 percent in a number of polling stations.
Bac Ninh has recorded 460 COVID-19 cases, mainly in Thuan Thanh district. The province has established quarantine facilities that can accommodate up to 20,000 people.
Hue applauded the province’s initiative to set up thousands of anti-COVID-19 groups in businesses as well as its efforts in maintaining the operation of enterprises.
On the same day, the NA Chairman inspected the election work in Bac Giang city of the northern province of the same name.
The province has more than 1.34 million voters and 1,948 voting units. The turnout rate reached 85 percent as of 2pm.
Speaking with Bac Giang leaders, Hue spoke highly of efforts made by the province’s election committees. The province added 12,000 voters and nearly 4,300 ballot boxes, thereby helping 60,000 people staying in quarantine due to COVID-19 to exercise their citizen right and duty.
As Bac Giang is currently among hardest-hit localities by COVID-19, the NA Chairman praised the province for promptly taking actions, especially the suspension of four major industrial parks’ operations in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.
He asked the province to exert efforts to ensure the high turnout rate while placing the protection of people’s health as top priority.
On the occasion, he presented dozens of ventilators and hundreds of thousands of face masks to help the two provinces battle COVID-19./.