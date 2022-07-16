Society Two former major generals of Coast Guard sentenced to 27 years in prison Two former major generals of the Coast Guard High Command on July 15 were sentenced jail terms of 27 years in total for “receiving bribes” in a case of smuggling 200 million litres of RON 95 petrol worth around 2.8 trillion VND (130 million USD) into Vietnam.

Society Bac Lieu joins country’s efforts to prevent IUU fishing The Navy Region 2 Command, in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, are adopting an array of measures to raise local fishermen’s awareness about legal fishing at sea.

Society Lao victims rescued from traffic accident in Quang Tri Local authorities and residents of Quang Tri central province safely removed 14 foreigners from a passenger vehicle that overturned in an accident on National Highway 9 in Cam Lo township, Cam Lo district, on July 15.