NA Chairman expresses gratitude for martyrs’ contributions to nation
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on July 16 to present the certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation to their families, on the occasion of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
At the event, the certificates was presented to families of 75 martyrs representing 387 ones of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and in 30 provinces and cities nationwide.
On behalf of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, Hue expressed his profound gratitude to Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the armed forces, wounded and sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and all of those who rendered service to the nation.
According to him, over the past 75 years, the preferential policies targeting laws for martyrs, invalids, families of martyrs, and people with meritorious services to the revolution have been promulgated, revised and supplemented continuously to suit each period of the history, in line with the country's economic and social development.
To date, 9.2 million people who rendered service to the nation have enjoyed preferential policies.
On the occasion, the NA leader paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Historic Site in Nam Dan district.
Earlier, he visited and presented gifts to Hero of the Armed Forces Doan Minh Nguyet in Nghi Loc district, and Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh in Vinh city./.