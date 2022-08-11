Politics Vietnamese legislature ready to share experience with Laos: top legislator The National Assembly (NA), including the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, stands ready to share experience regarding supervision activities of People’s Councils, the Vietnamese top legislator told a Lao official in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics Sympathy offered to RoK over serious losses caused by floods Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 10 sent a message of sympathy to his Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo over the huge loss in human lives and assets caused by heavy-rain-induced floods in a number of localities in the Republic of Korea.

Politics Minister urges revamp of tourism products to attract more international visitors Localities should revamp their tourism products focusing on cultural demand to attract more international visitors, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said at a Q&A session during the 14th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 10.