NA Chairman extends congratulations to new Japanese House of Councillors President
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected Japanese President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji.
Hanoi (VNA) –
In the letter, the Vietnamese top legislator showed delight at the progress of the Japan-Vietnam Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia, including the ties between the two legislatures.
He expressed his strong belief that with the rich experience gained through different working positions, Hidehisa will achieve great success in his new position and continue to promote the partnership between the two countries in all fields.
NA Chairman Hue underlined his hope to work closely with the Japanese House of Councillors leader to make the cooperation between the two legislative bodies deeper and more effective for the benefits of peoples of both countries and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue also invited Hidehisa to visit Vietnam at a convenient time./.