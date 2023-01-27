NA Chairman extends Tet greetings to Institute for Legislative Studies
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 27 visited the Institute for Legislative Studies under the NA Standing Committee on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year).
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 27 visited the Institute for Legislative Studies under the NA Standing Committee on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year).
The top legislator stressed the significant role of the institute whose operations are associated with law-making, the most important function of the NA, as well as the attention NA leaders have paid to the institute.
He hailed the institute for its performance in 2022, with various workshops and seminars organised, and scientific projects rolled out in the year, saying its reports are useful to NA leaders and agencies.
Emphasising legislative tasks set for 2023, including considerations over the draft revised Land Law, the Chairman asked the institute to make preparations early and from afar.
The institute needs to review 137 legislative tasks of the 15th legislature, the leader said, asking it to reform organisation and operations, and raise proposals to contribute to raising operational quality and efficiency of the NA in the time ahead./.