Politics Tran Sy Thanh becomes Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure at the 8th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council on July 22 afternoon.

Politics Vietnam eyes stronger relations with Germany locality Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on July 21 paid a working visit to Leipzig at the invitation of Mayor Burkhard Jung, during which the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the German locality and Vietnam.

Politics Official highlights building of grassroots-level Party organisations Building grassroots-level Party organisations should go with the political system building as they are the foundation of the Party, the political nucleus and the bridge between the Party and people, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee said at a national conference on July 22.