NA Chairman hosts Lao Vice President
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 hosted a reception for Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.
Hue congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great achievements across fields, and highlighted significant contributions of the Lao NA through all periods in general and during the tenure when Pany Yathotou worked as the Chairwoman of the NA in particular.
The Vietnamese top legislator pledged to make every effort to enhance the relationship between Vietnam and Laos.
Noting her delight to see Vietnam’s developments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pany Yathotou said as a close friend of Vietnam, she is proud of the country’s socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
She suggested the two NAs and People’s Councils of cities and provinces, especially border localities, continue their cooperation and exchange of experience in law-making and supervision.
The legislatures should continue to monitor the implementation of cooperation projects rolled out by the Governments to ensure their progress, she said, suggesting Vietnamese and Lao NA deputies, including female legislators, tighten collaboration and continue with experience exchange, particularly in protecting rights and interests of women.
Pany Yathotou lauded Hue’s initiative to establish a cooperation mechanism between legislative bodies of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to share opinions and experience in a more timely and effective manner.
Hue stressed that the Vietnamese legislature is ready to consider and remove institutional obstacles in order to facilitate cooperation between businesses of the two countries, contributing to raising the two-way trade and advancing the economic, trade and investment ties.
The Vietnamese NA also supports the enhancement of training of Lao students as well as the exchange of professional skills between officials of the two countries, Hue continued.
Both agreed that Vietnam and Laos will coordinate to organise activities in the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to mark the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
On the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year (Bounpimay), Hue asked Pany Yathotou to convey his greetings to NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane and other leaders of Laos./.