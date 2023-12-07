Politics Enhancing cooperation – key to fighting cross-border crimes Prosecutors-General from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on December 6 issued a joint declaration under which they agreed to unify both awareness and action to enhance international cooperation in the fight against high-tech and cross-border crimes.

Politics 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland diplomatic ties marked in HCM City The Finnish Embassy in Vietnam organised a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Finland diplomatic relations and 106th Independence Day of Finland in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6.

Politics Vietnam, Germany step up cooperation via Party channel A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Quoc Minh, member of the CPV Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, have attended the fourth policy dialogue between the CPV and Germany's left-wing Die Linke Party and visited the European country from September 4-9.