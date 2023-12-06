Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha has highlighted the significance of the



According to the official, the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries has continued to flourish in recent years. The two sides are actively pushing forward the action plan for carrying out the enhanced strategic partnership for 2022 - 2027.



The relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries have been constantly promoted. They have maintained the exchange of



Most recently, NA Chairman Hue had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the sideline of the 44th General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Chairman Hue’s upcoming visit aims to continue implementing the foreign policy of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, towards consolidating and expanding the political relations; promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand effectively and substantively across the channels of Party, parliament, government, and people-to-people exchange; enhancing political trust; and setting up and strengthen personal relationships between Vietnamese and Thai senior leaders.



During the visit, the two sides will discuss orientations and measures to advance the enhanced strategic partnership in the 2022 - 2027 period and step up cooperation between their legislative bodies within the bilateral and multilateral frameworks, and exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Ha. She added that the two sides are expected to sign cooperative agreements between the two parliaments and their agencies. Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Thailand by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from December 7-10, saying that it demonstrates the importance that Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership According to the official, the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries has continued to flourish in recent years. The two sides are actively pushing forward the action plan for carrying out the enhanced strategic partnership for 2022 - 2027.The relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries have been constantly promoted. They have maintained the exchange of all-level delegation s, mutual consultations and coordination at multilateral, regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, and contacts, especially high-ranking level on the sideline of multilateral parliamentary events.Most recently, NA Chairman Hue had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the sideline of the 44th General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia.Chairman Hue’s upcoming visit aims to continue implementing the foreign policy of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, towards consolidating and expanding the political relations; promoting multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand effectively and substantively across the channels of Party, parliament, government, and people-to-people exchange; enhancing political trust; and setting up and strengthen personal relationships between Vietnamese and Thai senior leaders.During the visit, the two sides will discuss orientations and measures to advance the enhanced strategic partnership in the 2022 - 2027 period and step up cooperation between their legislative bodies within the bilateral and multilateral frameworks, and exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Ha. She added that the two sides are expected to sign cooperative agreements between the two parliaments and their agencies.



NA Chairman Hue will participate in over 30 activities in Bangkok and Udon Thani province during his trip. He will hold talks with and meet Thai senior leaders, and attend several other important political, diplomatic, economic, cultural events.



The signing of cooperation agreements between the two legislatures and their agencies within the visit will create the basis for parliamentary agencies to organise regular and periodic cooperation activities, contributing to deepening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, and the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Thailand in general, Ha said./.

VNA