Society Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka launches new website The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka (Japan) has debuted a new website, aiming to meet the increasing demand of foreign affairs and the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu-Okinawa region.

Society Owner of Binh Duong karaoke parlor arrested for fire prevention violations The owner of a karaoke parlor in the southern province of Binh Duong where 33 people died after a fire broke out has been arrested.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border patrol Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and officers from a border checkpoint in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on September 16.

Society Vietnamese students get smarter with new Smart Grid Lab The Industrial University of HCM City (IUH) has launched the first Smart Grid Lab in Vietnam, giving 350 students a year the opportunity to build the skills they need to address the power network challenges of the future.