NA Chairman inspects preparations for Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 17 inspected preparations for the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from the right, first row) on September 17 inspected preparations for the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 17 inspected preparations for the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.
The virtual event, scheduled for September 18, will be jointly organised by the NA's Economic Committee, the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.
It is expected to see the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Party and State leaders, and around 400 delegates, including foreign scientists and experts.
Themed “Reinforcing the Macroeconomic Foundation, Promoting Sustainable Recovery and Development”, the forum aims to to seek recommendations from experts in making decisions and policies in multiple key sectors, in an effort to boost socio-economic recovery and development.
It will provide a comprehensive review of Vietnam's economy in the first nine months of 2022 and outlook for the entire year; discuss pressing domestic and international socio-economic problems and institutional issues in the new context; and identify potential inflationary, financial, fiscal and monetary risks as well as discuss solutions and policies to address issues in the fields of science-technology, education, labour, health care and social welfare.
There will be two seminar sessions – one on accelerating institutional reforms and improving policies on land management as a major solution for socio-economic recovery and development; and the other on fostering the implementation of supportive policies for enterprises and labourers to leverage business and production recovery and sustainable development.
The NA Chairman requested the event’s Organising Committee and the NA Office to closely coordinate with specialised agencies and units to review the preparation work and have a detailed plan for each task, stressed that the organisation of the forum must be carefully, professional and effective.
NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said all preparations for the event, from the installation of technical equipment and decorative items for meeting rooms to measures to ensure security, health, food safety and hygiene, and pandemic prevention and control, have been completed.
He noted that the opening ceremony of the forum will be broadcast live on the National Assembly Television and livestreamed on the website quochoitv.vn and social networks. It will be connected to six domestic sites including the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Vietnam National University-Hanoi, Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, Academy of Finance, Banking Academy and University of Foreign Trade.
Journalists from six international news agencies, including Reuters, Phoenix, Channel News Asia Singapore, Bloomberg and EPA, have registered to cover the event along with hundreds of reporters, editors, technicians of domestic press agencies./.