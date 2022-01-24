NA Chairman joins Binh Duong workers in Tet celebration
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue joined workers in the southern province of Binh Duong in a celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) on January 23.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents Tet gifts to workers in Binh Duong province on January 23 (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue joined workers in the southern province of Binh Duong in a celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) on January 23.
In his remarks, the top legislator expressed his delight that despite severe impacts of the COVID-19, Binh Duong - a major industrial hub of the country - still posted a growth rate higher than the national average last year.
He described this result as a resource for the province to continue caring for the material and spiritual lives of local people, including workers. Besides, domestic and foreign investors still maintain their trust in the investment environment of Vietnam, as well as of Binh Duong.
Chairman Hue spoke highly of social security, social welfare as well as political security that have been guaranteed in the province, and social order and safety during the recent COVID-19 outbreak, noting that Binh Duong has taken many creative actions to ensure a warm Tet for workers.
At the programme, he and other officials of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and Binh Duong presented gifts to 500 local workers.
The same day, the NA leader visited and extended Tet greetings to employees of the Wanek Binh Duong company.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (seventh from left) presents Tet gifts to workers of the Wanek Binh Duong company on January 23 (Photo: VNA)Andrew Michael Lien, Vice President and General Director of Asia Manufacturing at Wanek Furniture, thanked central and local authorities, along with employees, for assisting the firm in surmounting recent difficulties. He also expressed his hope for further facilitation of foreign experts and technicians’ entry into Vietnam so as to help maintain and expand production activities.
Chairman Hue highly valued the company’s strong resilience and flexible adaption to COVID-19, adding that Wanek Binh Duong has even expanded its investment, which shows investors’ trust in the investment climate of Vietnam, including of the province.
Vietnam always views businesses and investors’ difficulties or successes as its own, he affirmed, noting that it considers all FDI firms and businesses in all economic sectors operating in the country as those of Vietnam.
On this occasion, Chairman Hue and Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi presented Tet gifts to workers with disadvantages of the company.
Also on January 23, the parliamentary leader had a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee./.