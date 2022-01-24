Society Tet gifts sent to children affected by COVID-19 The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) in Ho Chi Minh City and businesses have handed gifts to youth unionists, adolescents and children who are living in disadvantageous circumstances and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, on the occasion of the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society 93,000 foreigners currently have work permits in Vietnam There are currently more than 93,000 foreigners with work permits in Vietnam, according to data from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Immigration Department issues relaxed entry protocols for foreign nationals, OVs The Immigration Department of Vietnam has announced new policies on easing entry procedures for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese (OVs) as well as their family members with valid visas or visa exemptions.

Society Tet gifts delivered to soldiers on DK1 platforms A delegation of Naval Region Region 2 has paid a visit to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms in Vietnam’s southern continental shelf to bring them gifts from the mainland on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).