Politics Top legislator holds New Year meeting with NA Office officials, employees National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a Lunar New Year (Tet) meeting with heads of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA committees, and NA Standing Committee’s boards as well as officials and employees of the NA Office on February 15, or the sixth day of the first lunar month.

Politics Vietnam to join global efforts addressing impact of climate change, food insecurity: Diplomat Vietnam is committed to actively contributing to global efforts to maintain international peace and security through cooperation to address impact of climate change and food insecurity, Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Party leader offers incense at Thang Long Imperial Citadel Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to the kings and ancestors, who made enormous dedications to the country at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, in Hanoi on February 13.