Politics Vice President arrives in Tunisia for 18th Francophonine Summit Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Djerba city, Tunisia on November 18 (local time) to attend the 18th Francophonie Summit at the invitation of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Politics NA Chairman starts Cambodia visit, attendance in AIPA-43 Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Pochentong International Airport in Phnom Penh on November 19 morning, beginning his official visit to Cambodia and attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Politics President holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of APEC economic leaders meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc engaged in bilateral meetings with many foreign leaders while attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok on November 17 and 18. ​

Politics President attends dialogue between APEC leaders, ABAC President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked committees and working groups of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) to enhance dialogues, actively realise the long-term vision for trade and investment in Asia-Pacific, and strengthen multilateral trade system.