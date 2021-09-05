NA Chairman leaves for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on September 5 morning for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue leaves Hanoi for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on September 5 morning for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.
Hue and the Vietnamese delegation will also pay working visits to the European Parliament and Belgium, and an official visit to Finland during their trip from September 5-11.
Joining the delegation are member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha; and Chairman of the NA's Budget and Finance Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong.
The top legislator is also accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien, and officials from other ministries and sectors./.
NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) sees off NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)The visits are being made at the invitations of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen.
Joining the delegation are member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha; and Chairman of the NA's Budget and Finance Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong.
The top legislator is also accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien, and officials from other ministries and sectors./.