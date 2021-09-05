Politics WCSP5: Vietnamese NA joins hands to cope with global challenges A high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP 5) in Austria from September 5-7.

Politics “People’s determination posture” gathers national power Building the firm postures of people’s determination, all-people national defence and people's security to lay groundwork for the cause of national defence is one of the important tasks and solutions to carry the country towards a new development period, which is mentioned in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnam attends 36th Meeting of ICAPP Standing Committee A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, attended the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held online on September 3.

Politics Vietnam Spark Board meets to support Vietnam in COVID-19 fight, post-pandemic recovery Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Ha Kim Ngoc has highly appreciated and expressed his hope that the Vietnam Spark Plan would help set forth breakthrough initiatives for Vietnam to overcome challenges and maintain strong development momentum.