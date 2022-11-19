NA Chairman meets Cambodian Senate President
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on November 19, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance to the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).
At the meeting, the two leaders believed that recent mutual visits by Vietnamese and Cambodian senior leaders will create a strong impetus to promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies.
They agreed to strengthen collaboration in all channels of Party, Government, Parliament and people-to-people diplomacy; and continue exchanging legislative information and experience between their specialised committees.
Based on sound outcomes achieved in the Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022, Hue suggested the sides pay further attention to educating the people, especially youth, about the bilateral ties.
Both leaders expressed their delight at the fact that the legislatures of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos upgraded the conference of heads of NA committees for external relations to a biennial one of the NA chairpersons, which is expected to be held for the first time in Laos next year.
Hue said he hopes Samdech Say Chhum will further direct the promotion of the two countries' friendship and comprehensive cooperation; support people of Vietnamese origin to have a stable life and integrate well into the host society; and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business in Cambodia.
After the meeting, the leaders witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Office of the Vietnamese NA and the Secretariat of the Cambodian Senate.
In the evening of the same day, President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin hosted a banquet for Chairman Hue and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA./.