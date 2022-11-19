Politics President wraps up Thailand visit, APEC meeting attendance President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 19, successfully concluding his official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics Ministry enhances professional, strategic cooperation with Thai partners A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Le Quoc Hung has had a series of meetings with leaders of Thailand’s judicial and security bodies to foster related joint works, while accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his November 16-19 trip to the nation.

Politics Top Vietnamese, Cambodian legislators hold talks National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 19, following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader.

Politics Party General Secretary meets Hanoi voters Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a delegation of Hanoi deputies met voters of Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts in the capital city on November 19 to report the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session and listen to their opinions about issues of concern.