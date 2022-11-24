National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) met Davao Oriental province 's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila as part of his official visit to the Philippines.



The governor said her province wants to establish twin relations with Hau Giang province in Vietnam, focusing on promoting cooperation in trade and agriculture as well as exchanges on cultural and educational collaboration between the two provinces and other issues of common interest.



The top Vietnamese legislator voiced support for cooperation between Davao Oriental and Hau Giang provinces. Hue said he hoped the two sides will complete preparations so that a cooperation document can be signed soon.



The Vietnamese National Assembly and government are very interested in promoting inter-locality relations and cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, he said, adding that the promotion of collaboration between Davao Oriental and Hau Giang will contribute to expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields as well as deepening the Vietnam-Philippine strategic partnership.

He suggested that besides Hau Giang, Davao Oriental could sign cooperation relations with other localities in Vietnam for common development./.