National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Lt. Gen. Hun Manet , Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army. (Photo: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, on November 21 as part of the Vietnamese top legislator’s trip to Cambodia.



Hue congratulated Cambodia on its achievements, including the successful organisation of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits and the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) earlier this month, helping raise the country’s role and position in the region and the world as well.



He suggested Hun Manet, in his capacity as head of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Youth Wing, further coordinate with Vietnam to improve the efficiency of exchanges between young leaders, youths and peoples of the two countries.



He also congratulated Vietnam on achievements the country has recorded over the past time, especially in the COVID-19 combat, socio-economic development and regional and international integration.

Vietnamese, Cambodian officials in a group photo. (Photo: VNA) Hun Manet expressed his belief that Hue's visit will significantly contribute to the success of high-level ASEAN events in Cambodia.

The officer thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for their support to Cambodia in the past struggle against the genocidal regime as well as the present cause of national construction and development.



Hue noted with pleasure the bilateral defence cooperation which has remained a pillar in the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, and agreed with Hun Manet’s view on the need to consolidate and enhance the relationship in all channels and spheres, including politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade-investment, parliamentary affairs, education-training and people-to-people exchange./.

