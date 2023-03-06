National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with female officers of the public security force in Hanoi on March 6 on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of International Women’s Day and the 40th founding anniversary of the Ministry of Public Security’s Women Union (March 8).



Speaking at the event, Hue hailed the female officers for maintaining the heroic tradition of Vietnamese heroic women, affirming the comprehensive position and role of women in the sector, making important contributions to the overall achievements of the public security force while promoting the development of women's movements nationwide, meeting the requirements of industrialisation and modernisation cause of the country.

The NA and NA Standing Committee will continue reviewing and issuing legal documents to facilitate women and men’s contributions to every aspect of the society, thus fostering the rapid and sustainable development of the nation, he said.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

The Central Public Security Party Committee, leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Women’s Union must play a crucial role in advising the Party and State on policies and strategies for the advancement of the Vietnamese women, including those in the armed forces for the cause of national construction and defence at present and in the future, Hue said.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates (Photo: VNA)

The leader expressed his belief that the Ministry of Public Security’s Women Union and its members will continue fulfilling their assigned tasks and reaping new achievements./.