Society Progress of Long Thanh int’l airport project must be ensured: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Government's Steering Committee for the implementation of Long Thanh International Airport project on July 16, during which he asked for more efforts to ensure the project’s progress.

Society Cuba's friendship associations with Indochina countries mark 46th anniversary The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on July 15 held a ceremony to celebrate the 46th founding anniversary of Cuba's friendship associations with Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Society Blockchain industry faces talent shortage A lack of human resources in the booming blockchain industry is one of the biggest problems in developing blockchain projects in the country.

Society NA Chairman expresses gratitude for martyrs’ contributions to nation National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in the central province of Nghe An on July 16 to present the certificates recognising martyrs’ great contributions to the nation to their families, on the occasion of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).