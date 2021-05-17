Politics Personnel sub-committee of National Election Council meets The personnel sub-committee of the National Election Council (NEC) held a plenary session in Hanoi on May 17 under the chair of Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend “Future of Asia” forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia to be organized in the form of video conference by Japanese media firm Nikkei Inc on May 20-21.

Politics Early voting held in island, remote areas Soldiers and people living and working in the island township of Truong Sa and the island communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay, in Truong Sa district of central Khanh Hoa province, went to the polls on May 16, a week ahead of the official election day, to cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics State President meets with Ho Chi Minh City’s voters State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and candidates for the 15th National Assembly met with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14-15 via videoconference.