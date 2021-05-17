NA Chairman orders intensification of ombudsman work
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 ordered the stepping up of ombudsman work, saying that the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Board should improve the quality of its supervision and consultation efforts.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 ordered the stepping up of ombudsman work, saying that the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Board should improve the quality of its supervision and consultation efforts.
During a working session with the Ombudsman Board in Hanoi, the top legislator asked it to focus on implementing the supervision programme in 2021 and to propose supervision activities for 2022 and the tenure as a whole regarding the settlement of complaints and denunciations.
He suggested the board coordinate with media agencies to provide information on the legislature’s ombudsman work in an accurate and timely manner, and to issue special publications on the matter, especially policy dialogue.
Through supervising the settlement of complaints and denunciations from voters, the board will propose amendments to policies and laws, Hue continued.
Ombudsman work has helped promote accountability among State agencies, especially leaders of agencies, in handling complaints, denunciations, and petitions from voters, thus contributing to consolidating the public’s trust in the NA, the Party, and the State.
It is a joint task of the legislature, he said, urging the NA Standing Committee, NA agencies, and delegations of NA deputies to coordinate with other agencies in the political system in performing the task./.