Politics Paris Agreement through insider's accounts, global perspective The signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam on January 27, 1973, created a new turning point in the Vietnamese nation’s resistance war against the US imperialists to liberate the south and unify the country.

Politics Paris Peace Accords – success of Vietnam’s diplomacy: symposium The Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords), reached on January 27, 1973, is a vivid historical proof of the aspiration for peace and the tradition of amicable diplomacy of the Vietnamese people; and an important premise of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in the period of Doi Moi (Renewal) and extensive international integration over the past more than 35 years.

Politics Symposium talks significance, lessons of Paris Peace Accords A symposium was held in Hanoi on January 16 to highlight the historical significance and lessons of the Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, 50 years since the signing of the accords on January 27, 1973.

Politics 2023 expected to give push to Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has hosted a press conference to announce the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 and the celebration plan for the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973) and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries (January 2013-2023).