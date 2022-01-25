National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other officials on January 25 presented 400 Lunar New Year (Tet) gift packages to frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, social policy beneficiaries, poor workers and households in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hue said HCM City is returning to the new normal, with the number of serious COVID-19 infections and deaths hitting a record low so far.

He also lauded the municipal Party Committee for ensuring social welfare and security for residents, including over 300,000 revolution contributors, 45,000 poor households, and 155,000 social policy beneficiaries each year.



On the occasion, the NA Chairman extended New Year wishes to the entire municipal Party Organisation, people, armed forces. He wished that they would accomplish all socio-economic development tasks in 2022, contributing to the fullfillment of socio-economic targets set by the NA this year and targets in the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits the Centre for Rehabilitation and Support for Children with Disabilities. (Photo: VNA)

In the afternoon of the same day, the top legislator and his delegation also visited and handed over gifts to staff and children at the city's Centre for Rehabilitation and Support for Children with Disabilities.

The centre is now home to 10,172 mal-nourished orphans, from new-born babies to those aged 15 from the city and southern localities./.