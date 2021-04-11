Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (R) hands over the decision recognising the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital as an end-line hospital in medical checkup and treatment in the north central region (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, R) presented the token of two ventilators to the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in central Nghe An province on April 11 where the Ministry of Health handed over a decision recognising the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital as an end-line hospital in medical checkup and treatment in the north central region.Handing over the decision to the hospital, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that as a tertiary referral hospital providing health check-up and treatment services, the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital will play a stronger role in the development of the health sector of Nghe An province in particular and the whole north central region in general.Long expressed his hope that the quality of services provided by the hospital will continue to be improved, dealing with the overload and better meeting the demand of residents in Nghe An as well as neighbouring provinces and Laos.With the support of central hospitals, the 100-year-old Nghe An General Friendship Hospital has succeeded to master 90 percent of high medical techniques practiced in central hospitals to treat difficult and complicated cases.